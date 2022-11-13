When Daniel Ricciardo decided to leave the Red Bull team at the end of 2018 to seek new outlets for his career away from the bulky presence of Max Verstappen, certainly the Australian did not expect four years later to be tempted by the prospect of returning to the team as third driver. But the two-year experiences lived in Alpine and above all in McLaren, have definitely lowered the prices of the 33-year-old Australian, even with a palmares that says 8 victories in Formula 1. The farewell with the English team, on the sidelines of a decidedly unsatisfactory 2022 , left Ricciardo without a valid option to continue as a starter in the category, with the Haas approach – rejected to the sender – which proved to be the only concrete matured towards him, once the contract with McLaren was terminated.

So the experienced Australian driver started looking around for a third driver rolefor a sabbatical year hoping for a return to the grid by 2023. Two teams that, in this sense, were interested in Ricciardo, namely Mercedes and Red Bull. In particular, with the latter, the talks seem to proceed swiftly, according to recent reports from the Interlagos paddock. The Australian, however, denied any upcoming agreement, on the sidelines of the Sprint: “There is nothing. I have nothing to say, to confirm or almost concluded to communicate. I have not signed with Red Bull. As I said before I have nothing to hide or keep quiet from a contractual point of view, as I am free to talk to anyone. There is nothing done, if I had concluded something I would have said it“, Explained the McLaren driver.