During the last months of Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull the relationship between the Australian driver and Helmut Marko, a longtime collaborator of the Milton Keynes team, seemed reduced to a minimum. At that time there was no lack of arrows launched by the Austrian manager towards # 3, criticized for the choice to leave the team in a moment of growth, as was confirmed by the results achieved by the team in the following years. Since he separated from the Red Bull world, which had raised him, Ricciardo’s career has experienced ups and downs. The Australian initially struggled in Renault, however hitting two podium finishes in his second season at Enstone, and struggled in McLaren, struggling to get close to the pace imposed by the young Lando Norris.

Last year, however, in the splendid setting of Monza, an incredible victory had arrived for the native of Perth, defined by himself “the most beautiful” of his entire career. This year the upheaval of the technical regulations brought with it great expectations, but the Woking team does not seem to have respected them. There MCL36 it is not a competitive car and Ricciardo has not yet collected world championship points in the first two races of 2022. In this period of crisis, however, Marko came to support the Australian. The 78-year-old from Graz has in fact made it clear that he still retains his former driver one of the best in the grill starting point of Formula 1.

“Daniel still seems to be having a tough time at McLaren – recognized Marko to the channel Sport1 – but to give it up would be a mistake. We know what he can do and not just because he looked strong against Vettel in 2014. No one else besides him in Red Bull has ever been on par with Max Verstappen. And it wasn’t that long ago“. With his usual irony, however, the Red Bull consultant also put a stop to the ‘wishes’ of a prompt return to the top for Ricciardo. “I wish him success – he concluded – but it is enough for him to finish third, behind our two drivers “.