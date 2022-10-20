The usual Ricciardo. Despite the sporting difficulties linked to the present and above all to the future (at the moment he does not have a team) the Australian driver never loses the desire to joke and that Gascon part of himself that has made him very popular in the eyes of the public.

L’Honey Badger in fact, he arrived at the paddock in Austin dressed as a cowboy and riding a horse.

As can be seen from the contribution released by McLaren, Ricciardo arrived with a lot of musical accompaniment and appeared very smiling. He certainly he is enjoying as best he could the last four races driving the McLaren. The Australian closed the doors to a 2023 on track, deeming the remaining teams (Haas and Williams) not up to his expectations. But he could always think again.