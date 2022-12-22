Valentine Reds he may not be the only “outside” superstar to participate in the events of the upcoming Bathurst 12 Hours: local motoring idol Daniel could also arrive on Australian roads Ricciardo, who will have a much freer calendar in 2023, having been dumped by McLaren and having to fulfill backup duties at Red Bull. The Milton Keynes team will bring the RB7 – the winning car of the 2011 championship – to Mount Panorama, but has yet to formalize the driver it will drive in the demonstration event.

All roads lead to Ricciardowhich – as reported GPFans – it also has many commercial and “representative” obligations to fulfil. One of these could be a welcome return “home” (so to speak: the city that gave birth to #3 – Perth – is at the opposite end of Bathurst and is almost 4 thousand km away). In the meantime, director Shane Rudzis is delighted with the presence of Red Bull: “They are the reigning world champions and just having them with us is a privilege. Knowing that a Red Bull Formula 1 car will be racing on Mount Panorama will be even more exciting. The 12 Hours will be an unprecedented spectacle: it will be the best opportunity in 2023 for Australian Formula 1 fans to see F1 cars up close and an even rarer opportunity to see a Formula 1 car go round Mount Panorama“.

The last F1 car to lap at Bathurst was the MP4-23 (the McLaren world champion in 2008), driven by Jenson Button and Craig Lowndes in 2011. The challenge on the iconic Mount Panorama track, one of the most famous and spectacular from all over Australia, is scheduled for the weekend of 3-5 February.