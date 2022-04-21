The last weekend of the 2022 World Cup, held a week before Easter in Australia, gave strength, confidence and conviction back to McLaren, arrived for the first time in the top 10 with both of its drivers after a far from exciting start to the championship. Now, almost 14 days after this milestone, the Woking team is ready to focus all its strength on Imolahome of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

In the course of its history, the English team has won six times on the Santerno track: three times with the late Ayrton Senna, two with Alain Prost, and once with David Coulthard. The Italian track could confirm the gradual ascent of the MCL36 towards the most prestigious positions in the ranking. A sense of general optimism that could best be exploited by Lando Norristhat’s right on the circuit ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ took his first of four overall podiums in 2021 with 3rd place: “I am thrilled to be returning to Imola – admitted the British – It was a great race for me last year, but we are not back to fighting for the podium yet. Hopefully we can keep going and get the most out of this weekend. The circuit is fast, with some iconic features that should be interesting to tackle with the new cars. The sprint always adds a little extra excitement for the fans, so I can’t wait to see how the weekend unfolds. Australia – he added – it was a more positive weekend for us, but we know that we still have a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be. We continue to improve, to learn more from the car and be ready to take advantage of all the opportunities that arise ”.

Office and willingness to reconfirm also for Daniel Ricciardofresh from 6th place in the home race in Australia which, curiously, coincides with the same placement obtained in Imola in 2021: “I am still in high spirits after the result obtained in Melbourne – explained the 32-year-old – so we hope to be able to keep this spirit as we head to Imola. With the return of the Sprint format, anything is possible, so we have to lower our head, continue with the improvements and get as much out of the car as possible. It is a technically difficult track, fast and smooth, so it will be great to see how these new cars perform. Last year we got a lot of points, and we hope to get more. We still have a long way to go to get the car to the place we want, but we keep pushing ”.