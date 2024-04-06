Challenge for the top-10

In qualifying for the Japanese GP the Racing Bulls confirmed to be there sixth force on the grid, the first of the 'Formula 1.5' behind the unreachable top-5. The disappointing performance of Lance Stroll, eliminated in Q1 with Aston Martin, however opened the door for a place in Q3. Once again, he was very good at catching it Yuki Tsunodaincreasingly competitive in 2024. Daniel Ricciardo was mocked once again11th – best qualifying result of his season – but preceded for the fourth time out of four by his teammate.

Derby in sight

The Australian, however, appeared confident ahead of tomorrow's Grand Prix, indirectly launching the challenge to the idol of the Suzuka public for what will probably be the only point available in the race: “Our race pace has been good and we are on the clean side of the grid – warned Ricciardo – Therefore I want to quickly enter the top 10 tomorrow“.

“We are one step away from the points – continued the former McLaren driver, in a crisis of results at the beginning of 2024 and with a seat that appears increasingly in the balance – and after a good start we will be there. We won't let the points slip away tomorrow“. However, it is inevitable for #3 not to make a reference to yet another 'pay' taken by Tsunoda: “I have mixed emotions, because I believe that ultimately, if we forget the ranking for a moment, it was a good session“, he concluded.