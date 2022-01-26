Not just Lewis Hamilton. If the British driver at the end of 2021 officially received the title of Sir from the hands of Prince Charles, in Australia a similar honor went to the driver of McLaren Daniel Ricciardo. The Perth native, who is preparing to tackle his second career season at the wheel of the Woking car, has in fact been named today Member of the Order of Australia. The title was awarded to him by the Canberra government for i “Significant services rendered to motor racing as a driver and ambassador and to the community”.

Along with Ricciardo, wheelchair tennis player Dylan Alcott and Tokyo 2020 gold medal swimmer Emma McKeon also received the same honor. A total of 1,040 Australians were included in the Honor List of the year just ended. In the last championship Ricciardo hit one historic victory in Monza, bringing McLaren back to the top step of the podium nine years after the last time. The Australian also managed to conquer his first career success since 2018, the year in which he won the Monte-Carlo GP at the wheel of Red Bull.

Apart from Monza, however, Ricciardo’s first year with the papaya team was not particularly positive. The former Renault driver has in fact closed the championship trailing by 45 points by the youngest teammate, Lando Norris. In 2022 # 3 will have to try to redeem itself, trying to show itself immediately competitive at the wheel of the new single-seaters ‘designed’ by the renewed F1 technical regulations.