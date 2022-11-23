It was in line with expectations, but Ricciardo is back at Red Bull on the old nest.

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s finally here! Daniel Riccardo is back at Red Bull! The lost child has finally been brought back on board Red Bull. In this way, Max Verstappen’s former teammate becomes a teammate of Ons Max!

Ricciardo back to Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo remains a special phenomenon. Of all the drivers on the grid, it was Ricciardo that Verstappen had the most difficulty with from a sporting point of view. Now that ‘difficult’ sounds more negative than we mean. Verstappen has not encountered much resistance to Pierre Gasly, Alexander Albon and Sergio Pérez. Over one lap, Daniel Ricciardo was regularly faster and the Australian also got the most out of the car more often than his successors in the races.

The special thing about Ricciardo is that his career seemed to fizzle out. At Renault he did not do bad. The second season he took a podium twice (P3 at the Nurburgring and Imola). His move to McLaren looked promising, but it never materialised. Ricciardo’s riding style and confidence could not be combined with the MCL35M and MCL36. Despite this, he won the 2021 Italian GP.

What to expect?

So it is a bit difficult to estimate what to expect from Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull. Ricciardo does not have to do it for the money, he earned millions of euros at Renault and McLaren. Ricciardo is – in our humble opinion – actually much too good to act as a test driver. You let Pietro Fittipaldi, Roy Nissany or a youngster like Juri Vips do that, not an eight-time race winner and three-time pole sitter.

We will also not be surprised that Red Bull keeps Ricciardo on hand to keep things on edge. Thanks in part to the internet, which is ALWAYS for the underdog, Pérez has started to talk lately (“Max is holding me up” and the classic “He shows how he really is”). Yuki Tsunoda can also show good results in his third season and De Vries is a fairly uncertain factor. With a driver of the caliber of Ricciardo, everyone knows they have to give their best. It will not be the first time that Horner and Marko will shift with the Red Bull and AlphaTauri drivers.

Read more? This is the position after the GP Abu Dhabi 2022!

This article Ricciardo back to Red Bull: finally official! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Ricciardo #Red #Bull #finally #official