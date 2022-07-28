With the latest in updates, the McLaren seems to have taken some steps forward. Not a lot to tell the truth, but those that were enough to bring both riders back to the points. For two consecutive times Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo they have in fact hit the top-10, and now they want to make three of a kind in Hungary, also because the Alpine is in danger of escaping in the constructors’ standings.

These are the words ofHoney Badger at the press conference: “The updates were a step forward in terms of grip, we found a little more grip. In general we have something more in various places, for example in the curves. We are going in the right direction. Specifically, we know that we still have room for improvement, our weaknesses have not changed but we have come a little closer“.

Ricciardo also could not exempt himself from the dedication to Sebastian Vettelwho today announced his retirement from Formula 1. Although the former Ferrari driver greets the Circus, the Australian is not thinking of Aston Martin: “I have nothing against this team but as I said last week my future is clear, which is to stay at McLaren. As for Seb, we lose a legend of the sport. On a personal level I spent some time alongside him, no doubt he was a privilege. It is one of those moments when you are sad but you are also happy for him, because a new period in his life will begin. I was a teammate of Seb in 2014, but even before, as a Red Bull reserve driver, I was interested in seeing how he worked. He has so many positive qualities, he is very capable of bringing people to his side and fighting for him. He can also be very direct and determined, surely we will miss him, I wish him the best. He stood out for his speed but he is also a driver who knows the team and the technical aspect of the car. Live and breathe this sportwhich was everything to him: he was always on the spot, you could never give him up for dead. His knowledge of the sport and his experience were very valuable elements for the whole team“.