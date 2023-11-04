New step forward

The return to the top of Formula 1 continues one step after another, despite some stumbles along the way Daniel Ricciardo. In Mexico City the Australian from AlphaTauri put on a great show, taking a sensational fourth place in qualifying and finishing seventh in the race. Today, after yesterday’s misstep in qualifying at Interlagos with the elimination in Q1, a new flash.

Also thanks to the clear step forward in terms of performance made by the AT-04, in fact, Ricciardo finished the Sprint Shootout in an excellent eighth place today, bidding to win world championship points in this evening’s short race. However, the driver from Perth did worse than his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, who actually finished sixth, ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.

Ricciardo’s words

Speaking into the microphones of Sky Sports F1 the former Red Bull, Renault and McLaren driver commented with satisfaction on today’s good result, but did not hide his disappointment at not having already been able to find the right performance yesterday to earn a good starting position for tomorrow’s GP .

“Today was a good qualifying – declared the Honey Badger – but yesterday I made a mistake and my lap wasn’t positive. Today I felt much better with the medium, but in the end I still didn’t have an ideal lap with the soft. Yuki finished sixth and with this car it is possible to achieve a similar result. However, I made another mistake in the first sector, but it’s still a good result for the team with both cars, I’m happy.”.