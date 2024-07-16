Haas’s breath on the neck

The triptych of races in Spain, Austria and Great Britain was not particularly easy for the Racing Bullswhich has collected just three points in these close appointments – two with Ricciardo in Austria and one with Tsunoda at Silverstone – against the 20 collected by Haas, the team chasing the Faenza team in the standings.

Now there are just four points of difference between the two teams and the battle for sixth place in the Constructors’ Championshipat the halfway point of the championship, is more heated than ever. To try to understand the VCARB 01 problemswhich became evident after the introduction of the latest updates, both drivers – who also didn’t disdain an appearance at the Goodwood Festival – have been engaged in intensive work on the simulator in Hungarian GP preparation of this weekend.

Lots of work on the simulator

“The week after Silverstone was fantastic – commented Daniel Ricciardo – I had some time to recover, to go to the gym and for a session on the simulator. The break was productive and I feel ready for Budapest. Personally, I always enjoy coming here. I have already won in Hungary and it was also the race where I returned to racing with Scuderia AlphaTauri. As a team We are focused on finding the best performance on a very different circuit to Silverstonemuch slower and hotter. We will have to do a good FP1 right away and try to score points on Sunday”.

“I spent quite a bit of time on the simulator last week. and the team worked very hard after Silverstone – Yuki Tsunoda also confirmed – so I am optimistic that we can have a good weekend in Hungary. We know which direction we need to take to get more performance out of the car at the Hungaroring, where most of the corners are low or medium speed. It is always very hot in Budapest at this time of year and the track never gives you any respite, because you are always turning the steering wheel. This means it will be a physically tough weekend, but I expect we can be fast“.