Formula 1 experienced a particularly difficult weekend in Suzuka, Japan. The bad weather in fact affected the weekend and especially on race day, leading to a very long suspension of the event waiting for the weather conditions to become sufficiently suitable to guarantee the running of the Grand Prix without risk to the safety of the drivers. In the end, the GP took place over a short distance, just over 50% of the originally planned laps.

In the following days, of course, there was no shortage of discussions regarding what happened on the Japanese track and any corrections to be applied in the future to allow completely wet races to be held, also considering the even more extreme precedent of Spa 2021. A hint he tried to provide Daniel Ricciardo, driver who – ironically – next year will not even be on the starting grid given the breaking of his agreement for 2023 with McLaren.

“We want to run – explained the pilot from Perth, as reported by the site GPFans – and I wish we had done better. I know it’s easy to say now, but we knew the rain would come “. Ricciardo’s idea is that of think about an advance of the departure time of the event in situations where it is known that bad weather is destined to heavily affect the race: “Even if you take the start by an hour, maybe you gain 20 laps at the start and you can still do a race – suggested # 3 – qso, even in this case, we must try to learn something from this situation“.