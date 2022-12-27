The key event of the 2023 driver market had one and only one country as its great protagonist: Australia. L’farewell of Daniel Ricciardo at McLarendecided by the Woking team due to the bad performance, in terms of results, shown by the Perth driver, in fact opened the doors to the arrival of a compatriot from theHoney Badger, Oscar Piastri. The young talent born in 2001, whose interests are represented by another Australian – this time a former driver, Mark Webber – has accepted the ‘secret’ courtship made to him by the British team, finding at the same time the right quibble to free himself from the contract that formally bound him to the Alpine also for the 2023 season.

This intricate game of chairs, which also went through legal channels, inevitably caused a stir in the Down Under and there was no shortage of those who tried to pit Ricciardo and Piastri against each other. In reality, however, the former Red Bull and Renault bearer has repeatedly made it clear that he is do not feel any resentment towards the young talent from Melbourne who will drive in his place next year. Ricciardo indeed, in an interview with the podcast In the Fast Lane he said he had decided to call Piastri himself to try to reassure him and show him his closeness in one particular and delicate situation.

“I felt bad for him – admitted the winner of the 2021 Italian GP – Don’t get me wrong, obviously my career was going downhill, so I was certainly very busy with myself and trying to figure out what the hell I was going to do next. But at the same time I was aware of some comments and things about him. I felt sorry for him for several reasons – continued Ricciardo – getting into F1 should be the highlight of your life. It’s a dream come true and if you can’t enjoy or celebrate it, it’s a bit of a shame. And then it was the way things turned out. He found himself in that situation, but he didn’t create it. It was just the result of a whole series of things that happened.”.

The now ex McLaren #3 showed that he also understood the difficult position he found himself in Mark WebberPiastri manager. “Of course, Mark also has his work to do, trying to find a seat for his driver. People talked and said ‘Oh, you know, doing such a thing to another Aussie’ but I certainly didn’t take it badly as happened on the outside”he concluded.