Daniel Ricciardo approaches his home GP in Australia with the awareness of having lived during his career in Formula 1, which began in 2011 at the wheel of the HRT, different experiences as regards the teams with which he raced. In fact, they were five in just over ten years spent in the Circus. A decade that has therefore allowed him not only to go through the various technical revolutions implemented in the top car series, but also to be part of working groups with ever-different realities, methodologies and cars.

In this sense, as confirmed in an exclusive interview with the site racingnews365.comRicciardo admitted that every team, as well as every car, always has its own characteristics that are distinct from the competition, to which the Australian had to adapt his driving style with more or less positive results: “When I arrived at McLaren in 2021 – explained the 32-year-old of Italian descent – I had given feedback on some aspects of the MCL35M, and the technicians who replied that my indications corresponded to the data collected in the last ten years. In this way, therefore, I consider some parts of the car have their own DNA. For example, when I was in Red Bullthe qualities of the car they suited my styleespecially in braking. Regardless of the regulatory changes that have been made, in the five years I have stayed in Milton Keynes I have always found myself at ease ”.

A different case was the two-year period 2019-2020, in which Ricciardo passed from the Anglo-Austrian team to the French one of the Renaultwhose team nevertheless underwent an internal upheaval also and above all in the technical staff, precisely in the period in which the number 3 arrived: “Renault has changed a lot in the two years I was there, so I didn’t feel genuine DNA”. Now that his stay in F1 is linked to McLaren, Ricciardo can hope to find more suitable conditions than those experienced last year – during which he still won the Italian GP – also due to the change in the braking system. passed from Akebono to Brembo.

The latter, moreover, was the same one that Red Bull and Renault mounted with the winner of eight GPs in F1: “This certainly played an important role – he added – but last year there were still other aspects that I wasn’t up to and that didn’t allow me to brake aggressively as usual. It was therefore a combination of factors that did not give me ideal sensations, but now I am confident that we will be able to work to improve ”.