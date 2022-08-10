The F1 summer break from the first day or Monday 1 August is being animated by the drivers market even if the seats of the top teams are already all assigned for 2023 (and in 2024 only the future of Lewis Hamilton has yet to be defined). Fernando Alonso’s move to Aston Martin surprised everyone, but even more astonishing were the developments at Alpine. The French team announced Oscar Piastria more than logical move, but the absence of statements by the Australian in the official statement issued by the French team raised more than one eyebrow.

Punctually, after a few hours, a tweet arrived from Oscar Piastri in which the Australian took a position one night: “In 2023 I will not be driving for Alpine“. The driver managed at a managerial level by Mark Webber, in fact, already has an agreement with McLaren, which on paper has a contract for 2023 Lando Norris (freshly renewed until 2025) and Daniel Ricciardo. The latter joined McLaren in 2021 with great ambitions, but so far the spark between the 1989 class and the Woking team has not struck to the point that Zak Brown would have already made arrangements with Piastri for next season.

Daniel Ricciardo has an option in his favor to exercise to stay with McLaren also in 2023, but in light of the situation he would have asked for a severance pay of 21 million Australian dollars to remove the trouble early. According to the French portal Sportune.fr McLaren might agree accept Ricciardo’s request without going into too expensive an economic outlay.

Ricciardo’s contract, which currently earns 12.2 million pounds (the fifth salary of the starting grid, at the exchange rate of 21 million Australian dollars), in fact, he foresees a step up in his remuneration in the third and final year of the contract. For this reason, accepting Ricciardo’s request could prove cheaper for McLaren also considering in the equation the salary to be paid to Oscar Piastri and the possible compensation to Alpine, which in turn has a legally valid contract in hand that binds Piastri to seat of Alpine in 2023. McLaren in fact would have offered Ricciardo to pay him half of the salary he would have received in 2023 to give up the option in his favor.