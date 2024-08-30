The Australian knows both well

“Simply lovely huh?”. As Landon Norris he completed the ‘sack’ of Zandvoort by ‘stealing’ the celebration via radio from his friend and rival Max Verstappen, overtaken on the track in the first stint after losing the lead at the start and leaving the Red Bull driver more than 22″ behind, also setting the fastest lap on the last lap in which he also went ‘off the racing line’ to celebrate by approaching the pit wall.

Daniel Ricciardo, who was teammate to both of them, yesterday on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza emphasized this affront by Norris towards Verstappen: “He was really boldI had the privilege of being a boxing partner with both of them. They are both very talented. Knowing how competitive Max is, I don’t think he will have taken it very well.”

The duel between Verstappen and Norris will resume today at Monza in free practice, with Ferrari fervently hoping to be the arbiter of this challenge to also relaunch itself in the fight for the Constructors’ title.