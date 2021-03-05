Were 17 laps, shared as good companions between Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, for a total of 100 kilometers, as stipulated in the sports regulations regarding filming day (shooting day). But all McLaren members who traveled to the Silverstone circuit on February 16 they finished with a smile on their mouths.

The The first steps of the MCL35M were not only firm and stable south of Northampton (UK), but Ricciardo and Norris began to verify the enormous potential offered by the Mercedes power unit before packing their bags and heading to Sakhir (Bahrain), where they will have a day and a half of testing (March 12-13-14) to finish fine-tuning the installation of the Brixworth engine inside the British chassis.

McLaren does not rule out suffering problems in the preseason

“Wow! It feels fast”, was one of the comments that the Perth driver made on the radio to his track engineer about the impressions he was experiencing at the wheel of a papaya orange car, where he does not suffer the feeling of discomfort that he suffered in the past with Red Bull: “I have wide hips, I guess. I have pretty thick bones. But in the end I went in, so the problem was with a kind of first model of the seat. And with the dimensions that they had, they assumed it would be fine for me, but it wasn’t quite good. Fortunately, it was only the seat and it was not the frame itself that was too narrow.. Since it was touched up, I have been able to sit down and fit in. “

“I feel like I’m really on the edge. I think the way they design the cars and the chassis these days, everything tries to be as tight and compact as possible. My hips are sometimes the limiting factor. So I tell you, ‘Just make sure it’s comfortable, and if you think that makes you lose a tenth of a second in terms of aerodynamics, then I’ll drive faster on the track! “, says, laughing, Carlos Sainz’s replacement in Woking, Team with which he hopes to fulfill his dream of proclaiming himself champion of the Formula 1 World Championship. It is not easy for him, although the new generation of cars that will debut next year in the competition may be his great ally.

