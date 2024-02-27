The news from the former AlphaTauri

There is great anticipation among all teams for the start of the 2024 season Bahrain, starting with one of the two teams that this year will present itself with a different name than that of last championship: Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team. An interminable denomination that can be abbreviated to Racing Bullsor better yet in RBall replacing the old AlphaTauri.

Furthermore, the Faenza team presents itself for the first time without it Franz Tost in the role of Team Principal, with the Austrian who decided to end his career which began with this team in 2006, then known as Toro Rosso and heir to Minardi. At the same time, the former Ferrari Sporting Director takes over from Tost Laurent Mekiesfor the first time to cover this role.

Ricciardo: part two

However, last season's line-up has been confirmed. Together with Yuki Tsunoda he will recur Daniel Ricciardowho returned to F1 during the current season in 2023 after the sacking of Nyck de Vries and temporarily left the scene in favor of Liam Lawson after the injury in Holland: “Unlike last year, this time it was nice to have a proper pre-season – commented the Australian on the eve of the Bahrain GP – I feel that this it's the beginning of the second part of my career. I'm focusing a lot on what is a second opportunity for me, but at the same time I'm not putting myself under pressure. I'm hungry and motivated, without any negative weight on my shoulders or stress interfering with my life. It's natural that a new car is an improvement over the previous one, but what matters is our position compared to others. Have we improved more than them, or have they improved more than us? The feeling is that it is better, but we are only as good as the competition allows us to be. I like Bahrain, it's a nice track and a good place to start the season. It's quite challenging, especially with the rear tyres, because the track is very bumpy.”

Air of change

In his fourth season with the Faenza team, i.e. since his debut in F1, also the Japanese Tsunoda he is ready to return to fighting on the track with good starting points: “I wouldn't say we've made a huge step compared to the last race and the last test of 2023 in Abu Dhabi, but this is partly due to the fact that we brought updates that were already aimed at 2024 – commented – last week we saw once again that things are working well and that the team has adopted the right philosophy with the car, which seems to handle well without extremes of oversteer or understeer. The car has taken a step forward mechanically, so I would say that we have a good starting point for this seasonwith further developments to come. There is a clear feeling of change: Laurent is similar to Franz in that he takes an interest in everyone on the team. I'd say we felt different, in a good way. We have always been hungry, but this time it seems like we are hungry in a different way.”