The Renault bet

The descending parable of the career of Daniel Ricciardowho at the time of his first adventure in Red Bull – from 2014 to 2018 – was considered a possible candidate to win the world title, began according to many in 2019. Thanks to some tensions with the Red Bull management and its desire not to feel left aside compared to the growing star of Max Verstappen, the Australian surprisingly accepted Renault’s court. The Enstone team, then led by the French manager Cyril Abiteboulbecame the ‘king’ of the market on that occasion, securing one of the prized pieces of the moment for its weight in gold.

Goodbye in the lockdwon

However, the collaboration between the parties began on the wrong foot, with Ricciardo never managing to show the overtaking talent and speed that had made him famous in Red Bull in that first year. So at the beginning of 2020, during the months of global lockdown caused by the pandemic, Ricciardo decided to take a new path and join McLaren starting from the 2021 championship. This led him to experience the entire 2020 season, which then began in the month of July in Austria, from separated at home. Paradoxically, however, 2020 was perhaps the last high-level season contested by the Perth driver who collected two podiums and closed the World Championship in fifth place, doubling his teammate, Esteban Ocon, in terms of number of points obtained.

Given what was the fate of the Honey Badger in McLaren and also the crisis experienced by Renault – in the meantime renamed Alpine – it can be said that that separation hurt everyone. It certainly wasn’t appreciated by Abiteboul, who had worked hard to bring Ricciardo to France and who was sent away at the end of that championship. Recently interviewed by the site Motorsport Week, the French manager – now Hyundai’s manager in the WRC – recalled the bitterness he felt upon learning Ricciardo’s choice to leave the team. A decision defined as “selfish” and which also weighed on his failure to reappoint the team’s top management.

Abiteboul’s version

“He made his decision in April or May, when everyone was still confined. No one knew when we would get back on track, or if we would ever get back on track. She was one very premature and somewhat selfish move – declared Abiteboul – because he based his decision on just one season with us. I’m not lying if I say that in the end she was wrong. I took it personally – confessed the transalpine manager – because I knew what the consequences would be. Renault was being restructured, they were trying to progress, we weren’t at Red Bull’s level and obviously there was a feeling that I was going to leave too. McLaren sold him some money, but it’s part of the game. Ricciardo has always had a timing problem. I never thought that Daniel would leave the team, I never expected this, nor that our 2020 would end so well, achieving podiums and coming close to third place in the Constructors’ Championship. I already knew that I was leaving and I no longer had the opportunity to speak to Daniel to understand whether he regretted it or not”concluded Abiteboul.