Roller coaster season

2023 will certainly be a year that Daniel Ricciardo will remember for a long time. Started for the first time ‘on the bench’ after the dismissal suffered by McLaren – despite still having a year left on his contract – and his return to the fold at Red Bull, with the role of third driver behind the starting pair of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Then the opportunity came for the Australian to ‘redeem himself’, returning to racing thanks to the retirement of Nyck De Vries in AlphaTauri. However, the Honey Badger’s great return lasted only two races: the injury in free practice for the Dutch GP forced him to take a new, long stop.

On his second ‘return to the track’, however, the winner of eight GPs in Formula 1 took away the satisfaction of completing a small masterpiece of Mexico City GPharpooning a sensational fourth place in qualifying and an excellent seventh place in the race, which allowed him to collect his first points of the season. Now for Ricciardo the focus is on future. The ambition of the #3 from Perth would be to return – in 2024 or 2025 – to drive alongside Verstappen in Red Bull, as a starter. The Australian, despite his very communicative style which has sometimes transformed him into a real ‘television personality’, still feels like a pilot in his own right.

Pilot, not entertainer

“All of our profiles have grown, particularly in recent years, since the advent of Drive to Survive – explained Ricciardo to the site’s microphones Speedcafe – and we all suffered a little from it. I think my personality and the fact that I also enjoy doing this sport has become a little bigger because of this. Every now and then this makes me laugh, but in general, before anything else, I consider myself a race car driver, not an entertainer or something like that”.

The advent of a ‘generalist’ public, carried away by Drive to Survivepresents some pros and cons for Ricciardo: “It’s funny sometimes, because people come up to me saying: ‘you were great in that season’ and I reply: ‘are you talking about the F1 season or Drive to Survive?’. Sure, for some, maybe we’re not all seen as race car drivers, but that’s part of the game. We are all also building our own profile, a brand, but there is nothing that is taken away from the racing aspect. This is the fundamental and most important point.”