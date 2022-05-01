The last weekend spent on the track was to be forgotten for Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian from McLaren in fact at the Imola circuit finished the race in 18th place after having had an accident during the first lap with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard had to retire immediately, while the papaya team driver was able to continue his race. However, the damaged car and the difficult conditions of the Santerno track did not allow him to recover positions on the track, leading him to cross the finish line in last position among the drivers who arrived at the finish.

The episode that made the fans talk the most, however, took place after the race. As soon as he got out of his car, the Perth native went to the Ferrari garage to talk to Sainz himself and the mechanics of the red, handing them all his apologies. The dynamics of the contact between the two in fact, although understandably considered as a “race accidentFrom Race Direction, he saw Ricciardo lose control of his car and involuntarily hit the # 55 F1-75, causing it to spin and into gravel. The apology brought by the Honey Badger was appreciated by Sainz, who confirmed that he was not at all angry with the colleague.

Speaking on the TV show The Daily Show the 32-year-old from Down Under is back on the subject. First Ricciardo made fun of the story, saying that he “hated every second” of the apology brought to Sainz. But then, more seriously, he explained his decision about him: “It probably depends on the experience and the fact that I have been in Formula 1 for quite a while. I have the maturity to know how much we all dedicate ourselves to this sport – recognized – we are ambitious, but there are only 20 people in the world who do what I do. And there is respect for everyone’s careers. With that accident, I felt I had to apologize. Not everyone would, but it makes me feel better “.