Daniel Ricciardo got his 30th podium in Formula 1. It was made to wait, since Monaco 2018, but it was worth it: “It tastes like the first, again, it is the same emotions and feelings when you get out of the car, hug the team and get hit on the helmet, plus a headache. I am extremely happy to have achieved it, it is the first with a new group, with Renault, but also two and a half years have passed since the previous one. In the last races I was very close and here I had the opportunity. It was nice to get it, I’m very happy for everyone. I know it’s very big for everyone at Renault. “

The 31-year-old Australian is leaving for McLaren next year and will leave his seat to Fernando Alonso. The Asturian wrote to Abiteboul “before, during and after the race”, “very happy”, said the head of the team, and this week, everything points to Tuesday, he will test the car on a filming day in Barcelona. You can also jump into a 2018 Renault to complete the program.