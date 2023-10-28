Ricciardo phenomenal in Mexico

In 2018 Daniel Ricciardo in Mexico he took away from Max Verstappen the possibility of scoring the youngest pole position in the history of F1. The Australian today reaffirmed his feeling with the circuit named after the Rodriguez brothers, surpassing his 2018 feat in proportion.

Ricciardo, in fact, will sit in tomorrow second row alongside Max Verstappen, but he will do so at the wheel of the AlphaTauri, a car that is currently last in the Constructors’ standings. The 1989 class has been sensational since Friday and today in Qualifying he confirmed himself at astronomical levels given that he put Sergio Perez, Oscar Piastri and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell behind him (Lando Norris messed up in Q1 and was immediately eliminated).

A extraordinary result, which now shifts the spotlight to tomorrow’s race. A ninth place, two points, will be enough to move Haas to ninth place in the Constructors’ standings. Doing better would mean overtaking, with a view on Alfa Romeo, which in turn, with both cars in the top-10 today, is harboring dreams of glory in view of tomorrow.

The words of Daniel Ricciardo on Sky Sport F1

“After Austin I wanted more. We tried a set up that I liked better and already from the first run yesterday I had more confidence. We went on like this all weekend. Q3 wasn’t a surprise, but fourth place was. In Q1 and Q2 I followed Yuki Tsunoda and I want to thank him, it earned me 1-2 tenths. In Q3 an eighth position was more likely, but I had a good lap in the first run and it was a nice day. Now I feel strong, I feel like the real Daniel.”