Walter Ricciardi, Professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome, on the occasion of the institutional event “A history of Italian-German partnership: Boehringer Ingelheim for Italy”, held on Wednesday 14 December, at the Corsie Sistine of the Santo Spirito in Sassia Hospital, in Rome, underlined the need to invest in health, which is non-existent without health services, since without investments in health, in turn, there is no economy.