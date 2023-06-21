Ultra-processed foods, exposure to chemicals, vaping, uncontrolled tattoo inks. These are the elements ‘under observation’ in the lines of research activated by the “Iarc, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, to try to understand why the burden of tumor disease is strongly increasing even in the under 50s”. Talking about it to Adnkronos Salute Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, on the sidelines of a meeting, today in Rome, on pneumococcal vaccination in the elderly.

On the subject of tumors, Ricciardi underlined, “what is emerging in Europe is an enormous increase in cases which is increasingly affecting even the youngest”. Hence the attempt to try to find out the cause of the phenomenon. “Nutrition is under observation above all because hyper-processed foods are given to children at an increasingly precocious age. Children who, among other things, are increasingly overweight and obese”. Infant feeding is therefore “one of the elements of greatest concern”.

Another cause for concern, concludes Ricciardi, “vaping, the electronic cigarette, which is used more and more precociously by young people. And the inks, the uncontrolled ones, of tattoos”.