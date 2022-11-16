“Hundreds of national institutions have expressed interest” in collaborating on Human technopole (HT) projects on omics sciences. “Right now there is a scientific committee that has evaluated and is evaluating the 4-5 research strategies” and among these “there will certainly also be the one for genomics, for organizing, supplying and managing services, which other Italian structures do not they can afford due to the scarcity of funding, and to guarantee leverage for these investments to promote innovation and progress throughout the national territory”. Thus Walter Ricciardi, president of the HT Scientific Committee, speaking today at the digital conference ‘Towards a National Plan for Medicine of precision: rare diseases laboratory of omics sciences’, organized by Omar (Observatory for rare diseases), Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital and Orphanet Italia, with the patronage of the Italian Bioinformatics Society (Bits), Hopen Foundation Onlus, Sibioc (Italian Society of Biochemistry and clinical molecular biology – Laboratory Medicine) and with the non-conditioning contribution of JuliaOmix* of GenomeUp, Roche Diagno stics and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Born in Milan on the legacy of Expo 2015 as a national research institute on life sciences, “the Human technopole – explains Ricciardi – is a structure that acts as controlled by the State through the ministries of Economy, University and Health with an important funding of 150 million euros a year which allowed the construction of the first laboratories and the hiring of the first researchers who, once fully operational, will number over a thousand, in various fields: biology, bioinformatics, chemistry, engineering, mathematics and computer science. The mission is to use these human resources to improve people’s health and well-being, carrying out advanced research with the aim of new personalized and preventive medicine approaches”.

The omics sciences study the causes and mechanisms of a disease starting from the analysis of the human genome (genomics) or other cellular structures, to identify the most effective therapy for rare genetic diseases and many types of tumors, with a significant impact in terms of health for patients, for families but also for the entire Italian health system. In recent years “there has been an agreement between HT and the State, through the aforementioned ministries – explains the expert – with an agreement that reserves 55% of the resources” of the funding “to create technological platforms that can be available to the entire scientific community. Therefore, HT not only carries out high-level in-house research, thanks to researchers – many foreigners and Italians who have returned from abroad – who are carrying out “excellent” research also on genomics using technologies of primary importance, but in the near future, it will also make these platforms available to Italian research institutions through regulatory mechanisms that we are developing”.

Among the general research strategies pursued by the Institute, Ricciardi reaffirms the importance of “genomics, the analysis and deepening of the knowledge of genetic diversity and the predisposition to diseases of the Italian population”, i.e. of the “risk and protective factors that influence the development of certain diseases, of new targets and biomarkers” for “the development of new therapies”.

On the aspect of “internal and external training of young scientists”, the expert recalls that “the program has already started” and that there is “the commitment towards the Italian research community for the promotion of progress and the innovation through technology transfer and the creation of relationships with the industrial world to facilitate the transformation of these scientific discoveries into tangible applications for the benefit of patients and society”.

Regarding the excessive fragmentation of services, Ricciardi comments: “It is a structural problem, not only at a regional level, but also at a sub-regional level, which the country is struggling to resolve. It takes an enormous political and managerial will on the part of the central structures, but I believe it is a necessary step in order not to have series A and series B patients, as in fact we have had in the past 20 years with different performances and outcomes. Today, living in a region less equipped in terms of science and technology – he concludes – has serious repercussions on access to services and health indicators”.