“In the fight against infectious diseases, the problem is the underestimation” and the submerged “of data and cases which unfortunately do not come to the surface because they are not sought. It is very important to coordinate an action in this sense, to do it throughout the country and to guarantee, after this emergence, continuity of assistance”. So Walter Ricciardi, World federation of public health associations speaking today in Arezzo on the sidelines of the meeting entitled “The emergence of the underground of infectious diseases in Italy: organizational models in comparison”, an event dedicated to in-depth analysis of prevention, screening and ‘linkage to care’ in virology, promoted by Gilead Sciences, and carried out within the Risk Management Forum, to analyze screening and care pathways for patients with viral hepatitis or HIV infection and the sharing of territorial organizational models.

Referring to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), Ricciardi recalls that the document “provides for structures that in some way do this: that starting from the home and moving on to the community home, to the community hospital, guarantee this type of of continuity and proximity. The real problem – he underlines – is primarily the financial resources that are used to pay human resources, which are not funded enough at the moment. We hope that somehow they are found. There is a mechanism, which is the Mes Sanità, essentially a loan – explains Ricciardi – that the European Commission has dedicated to countries to try to fill the gaps in health care. There are 37 billion euros waiting for us and that could help us solve these problems”.