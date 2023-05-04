“We are moving towards the end of the pandemic decision. Whether it will be taken on May 4 or later are only technical questions. The epidemiological picture at the moment is quite reassuring and the end of the pandemic decision could be taken. The important thing is not to interpret this decision as a ‘free everyone’. Because otherwise the variants that are worrying in some parts of the world could spread again and we’ll go back to the beginning. Not like 2020 because we are all vaccinated. We must not let our guard down”. So at Adnkronos Salute Walter Ricciardi, Professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of Romeon the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 56th national congress of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti), in Rome, commenting on the meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee scheduled for May 4 which could decide to declare the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision of the United States to lift the block on the entrance of passengers not vaccinated against Covid from 11 May, “is highly controversial, also according to American colleagues, because this means that a whole series of extraordinary measures both of an preventive and assistance. For example everyone who has Long Covid will be abandoned and they are millions of Americans ”, he says.

Prevention and good care management, to guarantee the sustainability of services, are the only possibilities we have. Without it, the world and Europe in particular will be inundated with cases of diseases that we will not be able to cure,” he says. But are the government and Health Minister Orazio Schillaci in tune with these goals? “Minister Schillaci says all things shareable and sensible but they must be done: what is needed is an extraordinary movement of action to save the NHS. We must move on to operations “, warns Ricciardi.