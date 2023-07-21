Sampdoria

Interview with the midfielder already coached by Pirlo at Fatih Karagumruk: “In my position he was the best in the world, a privilege to have him as a coach. I see football as a video game, you start from defense and get to the goal by overcoming various levels. I’m getting better, I’ll be back in the group soon. I would always like Borini with me, Baniya would be a great hit. And one day I hope to play again with my twin Federico”

by our correspondent Valerio Arrichiello

