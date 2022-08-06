The trip to Tanzania of the Italian champion Olimpia’s blue: “My medical parents started as volunteers and passed on to me and my brothers the love for this land”

Giampaolo Ricci for everyone is Pippo. Since childhood, Pippo went with his parents and siblings on vacation to Tanzania. He has learned to know the country, its problems, its beauties, its enormous needs. He returned there in July after winning the Scudetto with Milan and before the meeting with the national team for the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup and the European Championship in September. “Africa is essentiality – he wrote during the trip on Instagram-. You are forced to adapt and be content with what you have. Nothing is wasted, everything is fixed and reused. Africa is simplicity. Your judgments about life and the world are calibrated. And you understand that it takes very little to be happy “.

Social projects – “In 1989 my father went to Tanzania as a volunteer doctor instead of doing his military service – says Pippo -. He lived there for two years, my big brother was born there. Dad is an infectious disease specialist and is mainly involved in the education and prevention of HIV and malaria. My mom is an internist and worked in the emergency room. My parents passed on their love for Africa to us. After 15 years, I wanted to go back to see Tanzania with the eyes of an adult no longer a child ”. The Ricci family is in contact with a group of nuns, the Assumption Sisters, who work on the spot. “The projects are training and education. The goal is to build schools to give children and young people who have a great desire to study a chance. State schools are a mess as facilities and teachers. We work to create international schools where English is taught from the first grade to remove as many children as possible from the street where they sell sugar cane. Their future is marked only by the fact that they were born there. We are lucky to have been born here. Yet they are happier than us, they have other priorities. They don’t get mad because the phone is dead. They don’t have a telephone ”. See also Cristiano Ronaldo and the business in which he lost more than 10 million euros

The Kisaki school – With Pippo, who is missing half an exam in Numerical Calculus to graduate in Mathematics, also traveled his younger sister Maria Irene, a newly promoted setter from Macerata in A-1 volleyball. “With 300 euros you can change a boy’s life by sending him to primary school. For the secondary school it takes 600. As my mother says: “Three hundred euros is not a lot, but if you stop to contribute, the child goes back to the street”. You help them study and then when you return to Italy you follow them from a distance, you receive and send letters. We are building a school in Kisaki, in the Singida region: classrooms, dormitory, kitchen, vegetable garden. The idea is that children grow up in a microcosm where they learn everything and are autonomous, independent. We have raised 8 thousand euros “.

The Milan tournament – During the 12 days in Tanzania Pippo told on Instagram his visit to St Marie Eugenie Primary School, the primary school of Iguguno founded in 2008 also with the contribution of his family and their friends. “We brought simple gifts – he wrote -: a Frisbee, two rackets, a soccer ball, two tubes of soap bubbles. Their happiness in seeing them and trying to play them was indescribable. They jumped on us in ecstasy and touched our skin and hair to understand why we are so different. I am grateful for this morning. We really have a lot to learn ”. To raise funds and donations, Ricci organized the first edition of the “Recourt x Kisaki secondary school” tournament in Milan with the patronage of the Municipality. On August 28 at the Trenno park, 3v3 non-competitive challenges and in the evening a 5v5 “more serious with some guests”. “You can’t explain Africa. You have to touch it with your hands, experience it firsthand. Bump into her the many defects of her and fall in love with her incredible qualities ”. See also Other than capital gain: Aké studies Cuadrado, and can take Juve

