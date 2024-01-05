Genoa – Riccardo Vialli he is the first member of Gianluca's family to arrive in Genoa, from Cremona, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Sampdoria striker's passing. Nino's son, one of Gianluca's four older brothers, did it late yesterday afternoon, «I still took a couple of his uncle's shirts to the Samp Doria Museum, the organizers of the exhibition at Ferraris. Tomorrow (this morning) I will be at the inauguration then I will return to Cremona, we have Family Mass at 6.30pm to Christ the King”.

One year later, what is your perception of the affection that has strengthened around the figure of Gianluca?

«It hasn't been a simple year, especially for grandmother Maria Teresa and grandfather Gianfranco. I think losing a child is a terrible tragedy to endure, which turns your life upside down. We are close to him, we try to transmit strength to him as we can. And then it certainly helpsaffection that is constantly shown to us by friends, acquaintances, fans, all those who took action to promote events in the name of their uncle. I've moved a lot in the last few months, I've tried to be present as much as possible and everywhere. And every time I returned to Cremona, home, I stopped by my grandparents to tell them how it had gone, what had happened. I'm not saying it eases his pain, but I'm sure he's pleased to realize how much Luca was appreciated and loved. Because even they didn't immediately realize how important Luca was for many people, as a footballer, but also as a man.”

The pain of absence amplified by the time of year when families reunite…

«Yes, it was the first Christmas for our family without Luca alive. Uncle usually did it with his English family, Aunt Cathryn and his cousins ​​Olivia and Sofia. It had been a few years since he spent it in Cremona with his grandparents. But I am referring precisely to day 25, because it came either just before or just after the Epiphany, when he perhaps returned from holidays. This year, those video greetings of his on WhatsApp were missed, together with his aunt and cousins. Always original, fun. His irony remained proverbial. That long-awaited Christmas greeting video message from Luca was like a gift for us, a strong hug.”

Riccardo Vialli with uncle Gianluca

Do you often talk about your uncle between cousins?

«There are 10 of us cousins, the first is from 1980, the youngest is from 2013. When we talk about Luca in the family, even among us cousins, we always tend to remember the most pleasant moments, never the last ones, those of the illness. We also joke, because even when he was aware of being on the verge of leaving, he said that he wouldn't have wanted a classic funeral, no sadness. He has always been ready to joke, even during his illness he did not lose his taste for jokes. Even about himself. And we took it literally. When the opportunity arises, the joke about Uncle Luca is made. A way to keep your spirits up.”

And the football legacy?

«He passed on his love for Sampdoria to me. The final against Barcelona is the match he has left, the one he would have liked to play again. I often come to the stadium, I have many fan friends, every time someone approaches me to shake my hand, tell me an anecdote. I grew up watching his videos. My uncle Maffo was the only one in the family who played besides Luca. We then have a cousin, Giovanni son of Marco, similar to him, strong. He also played for Cremonese. But he had to stop. He was the only one who could perhaps follow in his footsteps. I played, but I didn't have Luca's footballing skills…”.

The first street named after Gianluca will be inaugurated on Sunday in Rapallo.

«It's a mixture of joy and disbelief. I had never realized how much his words and his teachings had entered our hearts. And these are concrete facts, because naming a street after a person is not done just because he is famous or was a great footballer. In Cremona they named the Canottieri Baldesi field and the stadium Zini names after him. Anyone who enters that field to play or that sector to cheer will be encouraged to rethink or learn about their uncle's teachings. I think he would be proud. He always wanted to set a good example, even with his flaws I think he gave a lot.”

Your memory of January 5, 2023?

«Personal… At my parents' insistence I returned to Cremona. As soon as I got home I heard the news. I know I couldn't have done anything, but I miss not being there. The uncle left between 10pm and 10.30pm UK time.”

And a few days later, the cremation.

«He didn't want a place where people made pilgrimages. He didn't want to draw too much attention to himself, he preferred to be cremated and not have a physical grave. Many have asked me why, some understand it, some less so. Especially those fans who wanted to go to the grave to leave something, but I think the Friendship Pier is a beautiful altar where anyone can remember him. I have gone there several times and it gives me enormous emotions. My grandmother is supposed to come to Genoa on Monday for the event at Carlo Felice, let's see if we can bring her. My aunt and cousins ​​should also arrive from England.”