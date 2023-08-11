Equipped with excellent individual technique, good at dribbling and shooting from distance, but also at dictating the last pass, Richard Saponara arrives in Verona (from Fiorentina) and will be an extra weapon in Baroni’s trocar. To date, his ownership is not guaranteed, but he will certainly have the opportunity to carve out space and playing time in the 3 behind the striker: Lazovic, Ngonge and Mboula, the other competitors in the role.

IS IT TO BE TAKEN AT THE FANTA?

—

Net of unquestionable talent, his career has often been characterized by one physical frailty which affected its performance. This is certainly a “against” factor, to be taken into consideration if you want to bet on him. From the point of view of bonuses, however, Saponara has always shown a good feeling (7 goals and 4 assists in his best season). Mixing, therefore, positive and negative factors, Saponara can be considered an interesting one wager to the Fantasy Championship thanks also to its low price (25 credits). In private leagues, a fifth/sixth slot in your midfield is considered.