Riccardo Rapezzi, a 60-year-old Tuscan, is the new president of Fasdac (Healthcare Fund for managers of commercial, transport and shipping companies, general warehouses, hotels and maritime agencies). He was appointed by the Fasdac Board of Directors, on the recommendation of Manageritalia, which also confirmed Bernardino Petrucci, indicated by Confcommercio, as vice president. Rapezzi, a graduate in Business Economics, is currently Regional Director of Synlab, a multinational present in over 30 countries around the world and a European leader in medical diagnostics. Within Manageritalia he is currently president of Manageritalia Toscana where he has been an advisor since 2008. Previously he was part of the Board of Directors of the Mario Negri Fund and of the Management Committee and the Executive Committee of Fasdac.

“With the vice president and the entire new board – Riccardo Rapezzi said after the appointment – we will work as best as possible and in continuity with those who preceded us to manage our important health fund and its performance in the best interests of managers and companies. On behalf of everyone, I would like to thank the outgoing president Fabrizio Pulcinelli and the historic director Giuseppe Marabotto who have given us a health fund in excellent health and at the highest levels of performance”.

In addition to the confirmation of the vice president Bernardo Petrucci, Antonio Bonardo, Massimo Cicatiello, Lucio Fochesato and Simona Lombardi, indicated by Confcommercio, indicated by Manageritalia, were elected to the Management Board and, indicated by Confetra, Fabio Morocco. During the session, the new director Maurizio Mauro was also appointed, already in the company as CFO, who takes the place of Giuseppe Marabotto having reached pension limits.