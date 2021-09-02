Riccardo Pera from Lucca will be present in Imola for the third round of the Italian GT Championship Sprint series. Riccardo will be aboard the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 of the Ebimotors team.

At his side Mattia Di Giusto who currently leads the PRO-AM standings with 80 points. A score of four wins out of four races and in Imola there is the possibility of closing the championship “deal”.

The Lucchese returns to the wheel after his second participation in the 24H of Le Mans. For him a bitter edition closed early due to a technical problem during the sixth hour, while he was driving Perfetti. Riccardo has already participated in numerous events of the Italian series, always with excellent performances.

The weekend program includes: Free practice always on the distance of sixty minutes on Friday. Official practice on Saturday with Q1 at 10.50 am until 11.05 am while Q2 at 11.40 am until 11.55 am. Saturday will also be the time of the green light of race 1 with start at 18.00, on the distance of fifty minutes plus one lap. Race 2 will start on Sunday at 15.00 on the same distance and will be the event that will close the weekend. LIVE on the usual channels.

“Finally we are back on track, I felt the need, Le Mans 2021 is in the archive even if a bitter taste remains in my mouth. I am happy with the call from Enrico Borghi to support Mattia who is fighting for the title. As always, I will give all my help. possible for the team and my partner In Pro AM it will be a tough battle, but we will try to have our say, the two races will certainly be affected by traffic, and we will try to manage everything in the best possible way “, said Riccardo Pera.