“We loved each other so much”.

The title of the famous film by Hector Scola seems to fit perfectly into the case of Riccardo Luna, an eclectic technology journalist who started his career on Saturday and then dealt with football stuff. He then joined Repubblica where he became editor-in-chief. Wikipedia informs us, in a truly suspicious way, that “he is the first journalist to deal with Calciopoli”, but the coup comes in 2009 when he is hired as director of Wired Italia, which is the edition of the famous American one even if we it contaminates almost immediately with politics, losing its authority.

Luna therefore quickly abandons her first love, namely football, to throw herself body and soul into technology. She makes bizarre initiatives like proposing “Internet” for the Nobel Peace Prize. He engages the president Giorgio Napolitano and puts him in an exhibition. Napolitano doesn’t understand what it is about, but he goes there anyway.

His passion for the web is disruptive and Luna is everything”Innovation, home and family”. He hangs up Repubblica and has his initiative hosted in yet another festival.

In 2014 the second coup: Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, impressed by his dynamism, appoints him “Digital Champion”.

The Football Federation is concerned. Will it be the umpteenth rip-off that the Tuscan politician is planning against him? Infantino flies to Qatar for a consultation with the emirs who kindly reassure him, shaking their desert beards.

Renzi explains: The Digital Champion is a figure in charge of leading national initiatives to “make every European digital”.

This time, however, it is Brussels that is concerned, because it thinks it is a hostile initiative.

In 2019 Luna returns to collaborate with the Republic with yet another futuristic column causing envy and resentment in Marinetti’s followers.

