According to the advances in the next episodes the knight could take a step back leaving the program.

Richard Guarnieri is one of the most beloved protagonists of the program Men and women. In all these months the knight has distinguished himself in transmission above all for the interest in Ida Platano. The hairdresser in the program has known though Alexander Proximity and it was love at first sight.

The couple made the decision a few weeks ago to abandon the program to live their love story outside and in greater privacy. Ida thus turned around after the long push and pull with Riccardo. Ida’s decision broke the heart of the knight who, despite her refusals, never gave up and always harbored the hope of winning Ida back.

He met other people, he came out but his heart continues to beat for her and Riccardo has never made a mystery of it. He never would have imagined that Ida would make a breakthrough by meeting a new person with whom she is so deeply in love that she is already thinking about life plans together.

Well according to the indiscretions arriving from the recordings of the episodes that took place after the Christmas holidays, it would seem that Riccardo has made a drastic decision. Taken by despondency, he apparently communicated to Maria his intention to leave the program. It is not yet clear if it is a momentary choice or if Riccardo has decided to end his experience at Men and women. An attempt perhaps also to take the mind away from the thought of Ida, which is difficult while continuing to broadcast.

Apparently the landlady could not help but accept Riccardo’s decision and respect it.

Thus, returning from the Christmas holidays, Men and Women could lose one of the most popular faces of the broadcast for a 2023 full of novelties. We’ll see if the rumors are right or not.