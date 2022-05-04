Riccardo Guarnieri, is unmasked by a woman who is not part of the program

Once again in the spotlight of Men and Women there is the Knight Riccardo Guarnieri. After some time, the man decided to return in the program to get back in the game e find true love. But what is being noticed lately and which is not clear is if the knight is looking for a new lady or if he is back to win back his former historian Ida Platano.

Another hypothesis that is gradually taking up more and more space is that in reality Guarnieri is only looking for visibility. But now new criticisms rain down. The always attentive gossip expert Daianira Marzano seems to have raised new criticisms, always against her Riccardo.

The influencer has harvest a controversy starting from a very strong Instagram story, ai damage of the Knight. As everyone will remember Ida Platano and Riccardo had embarked on a relationship born right inside the Maria De Filippi Dating show.

The two left the program together and when he decided to end the relationship, the lady was very disappointed. Then later the knight frequented Roberta Di Padua, with whom a very important relationship seemed to be born. But even in this case, with the cameras off, everything turned out to be nothing.

A few hours ago they are unexpected reports arrived, brought to light by the gossip influencer Daianira Mazzano. The girl unveils an event particular who looks right at Guarnieri. Marzano publishes a story in which a user, who does not want to appear with his name, has decidedly sided against the rider.

She says that Riccardo Guarnieri contacted her in December 2021, to ask her out. The woman in question had refused her release because of the last dose of the vaccine just made.

All this obviously casts in itself the sincerity of Guarnieri’s participation in Men and Women in the shadows of doubts. But above all, one wonders if the interest in finding a lady is really rooted, given the desire to go out with a woman outside the female Parterre.