Among the competitors in the men’s parterre a Men and womenwithout any shadow of a doubt Richard Guarnieri he is the most talked about rider by the Italian public. Over the last few hours, the man has ended up at the center of the news due to a report that came directly to the program hosted by Maria De Filippi. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

To the program conducted by Maria DeFilippiRiccardo Guarnieri is continuing his acquaintance with Glory Nicoletti. However, outside of the cameras, theirs attendance has raised numerous criticisms from Italian viewers.

To fuel even more the controversy against Ida Platano’s ex-boyfriend was one report arrived directly in the study of Men and women. It was spread by Gloria Nicoletti herself who would have received gods messages that Guarnieri would have exchanged with a girl from 21 years. However, the content would not be incriminating.

Meanwhile, the checkers always seem to be less interested to Riccardo because of his parents attitudes. These were hers words:

He is a person who takes everything for granted. The missed good morning is not the problem. When we go out we are very good together while when we are apart I would like to hear this passion on the phone too. He doesn’t have a sweet word, a sweet thought when we’re apart. As a woman, I would appreciate the warmest attention.

In recent days, the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, too Gianni Sperti had expressed his opinion against the knight with heavy tones: