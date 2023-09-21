After Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza were guests in the episode of Men and women, Riccardo Guarnieri he made a sensational gesture on social media. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Currently, Riccardo Guarnieri is no longer a contestant on the dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi. Despite this, the former knight continues to be object of numerous chatter on social media.

Those who follow Men and women they know that Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza they were guests during an episode to tell how their love story is progressing. The former dame took the opportunity to admit that she had committed some errorsalso with regards to the previous one relation with Riccardo.

After the episode, a Guarnieri fan page shared a post on Instagram dedicated to him and these are the first words which can be read in the caption:

The weather. Our time, the right time, the time for everything and above all the time that ultimately explains everything. I believe that in yesterday’s episode, many things were explained, with a simplicity that years ago would have infuriated almost the entire audience. In the past it was once requested by Riccardo to create solid foundations, concrete affinities that went far beyond simple exits. In the past that request for “time” was a confirmation of maturity in facing a Love (allow me to use this word when it really was).

The former knight of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi let slip a like to the post in question. We are clearly talking about a clear one stance which certainly has not gone unnoticed by web users: