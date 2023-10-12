According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Riccardo Guarnieri he has a new girlfriend. After participating in the program for a few years Men and women, it seems that the former knight has finally found serenity with another woman. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Riccardo Guarnieri represented one of the protagonists most popular and talked about Men and women. To the program hosted by Maria De Filippi, the former knight had a very tormented history with Ida Platano. However, he is currently more of a contestant on the dating show broadcast on Canale Cinque. The reason? It seems like she’s found love off-camera.

Therefore, to make it end up in the center of the gossip it was a photo published by himself on his Instagram profile which portrays the two holding hands inside a car. Riccardo Guarnieri Guarnieri showed his new girlfriend in the shot in question.

We are currently not aware of the woman’s identity as he himself did not want to reveal the first name of the directly interested party. For a few months, rumors about one had been growing more and more insistent alleged relationship. Now to confirm the gossip he thought about it himself and finally decided to come out into the open.

Riccardo Guarnieri: the rumors about his new girlfriend

On the other hand, during this summer, Ida Platano’s ex-boyfriend had been caught in various Italian locations in the company of a mysterious woman. Although she did not show the face of the person concerned, some sources hypothesize that her name corresponds to that of Gabriella. The latter lives in the city of Taranto and is unknown to the world of entertainment. The former protagonist of Men and women will reveal theidentity of his new love? We just have to find out.