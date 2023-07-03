Richard Guarnieri is one of the most famous knights of Men and women. We also saw it in the latest edition of the Canale 5 dating show which ended a few weeks ago.

Officially until the program aired Riccardo was known to be single. During his experience in Men and Women he met and frequented the lady Ida Platano who then left the program with Alessandro Vicinanza and the two are enjoying their love story.

Looking forward to the resumption of Men and women in September, rumors arrive about an alleged new flame for the knight Riccardo. To reveal everything the gossip expert Deianira Marzano who has published several shots on social networks that would immortalize Riccardo in the company of a mysterious woman.

In the first shot published in Deianira’s stories, Riccardo is seen at dinner with a brown-haired woman. “Spotted Riccardo Guarnieri with a brunette” – wrote the gossip expert.

That photo was followed by a series of messages-reports from users. Some responded by saying: “But it’s my friend Gabriella” and who instead confessed to having seen the couple together already a few weeks earlier: “Yes, they were also in a bakery in my city (Martina Franca) a few weeks ago. I didn’t think it was a scoop…“.

Next came another snap of the two together from what appears to be a wedding the two attended together. The photo, sent to Deianira by a user, was accompanied by the sentence: “They kissed and called each other love“. Among other things, the reporter also reported having seen them in very intimate attitudes between kisses and hugs. In short, it would seem that a new flame has arrived in Riccardo’s life, at the moment mysterious.

We will see in the coming days if it will come out or not. Certainly if the news is true, we will be able to have a farewell from Riccardo from Men and Women after so many years.