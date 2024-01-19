Fans worried after the photo published on social media by Riccardo Fogli on a hospital stretcher. The well-known singer, however, reassured all those people who follow and love him, explaining that he underwent hand surgery, which went “very well”.

The surgery went very well. I wanted to reassure you, I had a very small operation on my hand tendon a few days ago.

In the photo, Riccardo Fogli smiles while sitting on one hospital stretcher with his hand bandaged. Fortunately, the well-known singer is well and it was only a small operation. But he himself wanted to reassure his many fans on social networks. Many messages and comments he received, with thewish for a speedy recovery.

Who is Riccardo Fogli

Riccardo Fogli, born in Pontedera on 21 October 1947, is famous for being the frontman and bassist of Pooh between 1966 and 1973 and then returned between 2015 and 2016 and from 2023. During breaks from the group, the star undertook a solo careerhelped and followed by Patty Pravo.

The singer won the 32nd Sanremo Festival and the first edition of Music Farm. A long and satisfying career, which does not need to be described and remembered.

In 2022 he participated in the third edition of Masked Singer and the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP.

In 1971 he got married to Viola Valentino, but a year later he distanced himself from the woman due to a flirtation with Patty Pravo. The two then recovered, to finally separate in 1992 for the actress Stefania Brassi.

Brassi and Fogli became parents in 1993, with the birth of Alessandro Sigifrido. A union that lasted until 2010. After the separation, Fogli married the Roman model Karin Trentiniwith whom he had another daughter, Michellemary.