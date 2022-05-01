The former Pooh singer reveals his great fear of not being able to see his daughter grow up due to her age: “I can’t die, she needs me”

Riccardo Fogli in recent days he has left all his fans speechless due to his great fear of dying. The former Pooh singer in a recent interview on de radio microphones ‘The Lunatics’ on Rai Radio 2, he revealed the terror of not being able to see his daughter Michelle grow up.

Interviewed in the middle of the night by the hosts of Rai Radio 2, Riccardo retraced his immense career in great strides, which saw him the protagonist of enormous successes. The musical journey made with i Pooh forever marked the life of Fogli who still boasts wonderful memories with the whole band.

The night is Riccardo Fogli’s favorite moment who lets himself go to reading, writing and listening to good music. This time, however, the well-known singer has decided to share with all the people who follow him one of the his greatest fears.

Riccardo Fogli reveals: “I’m afraid of dying, my daughter needs me”

To the microphones of ‘I Lunatici’ on Rai Radio 2, Riccardo revealed his great fear of dying and consequently of not being able to see his daughter grow up Michelle. The constant thought goes undoubtedly to her family, in particular to the little one she had with her partner Karin Trentini.

Michelle is only 9 years old and Riccardo Fogli is afraid of not being able to see her grow up given her age that is no longer too young. “The time to come scares me just because I have a 9 year old girl, my young love, and that he needs me and he will need me for a few more years ”.

“I ask my mother who has been in heaven since 2000, to act as spokesperson for Our Lady to live a little longer because I want protect my little daughter. My older son is thirty years old, he works, he’s perfect ” Riccardo Fogli explains in connection.

Finally, the artist himself ended by confessing: “I’m not afraid of getting old, but I want to do it calmly, I can’t suddenly leave the world, I’m not ready yet”.