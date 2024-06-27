“Having brought together the entire national system here to discuss artificial intelligence in healthcare was recognized as a right, important choice. It is a great opportunity which, however, must be governed intelligently because it is an innovation that impacts processes, therefore it involves the medical personnel, but it is developed by technology experts and, it should never be forgotten, it must be at the service of the citizen”. Riccardo Riccardi, Councilor for Health, Social Policies and Disability of the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, said this, speaking today on the occasion of the 20/30 Ai (artificial intelligence) Health Laboratory today and tomorrow in Codroipo (Ud).

The region is developing “a digital hub with the aim of measuring the innovations that are presented by start-ups – explains Riccardi – also creating a significant fund of some tens of millions of euros, also involving private capital, to allow the development of these technologies that can be applied and tested in our system and, at the same time, can be opportunities for development and attraction of talents who can develop their skills here”.

“The effort we intend to make” is to “find the best solutions – adds Riccardi – and use these opportunities to avoid the risk of a decline in the national health service which usually impacts open litigation on the available economic-financial resources, but which today has the great novelty of the professional resources available and it is clear that technology, and in particular in the predictive activity of artificial intelligence, is a phenomenal ally”.

On the security of health data, it is “duty to guarantee confidentiality and the protection of information concerning people – underlines the Friulian councilor – However, we must not fall into fundamentalism because the pandemic has already taught us that fundamentalism in the application of legitimate data protection – does not allow “actions made possible by available data” to be managed. We are working on this. These issues “must be handled with care, with balance and common sense”.

On the event, Riccardi observes: “We addressed the topic of artificial intelligence and, more generally, the sustainability of the health system at the same time as the conference by the presidents of the regions and yesterday afternoon there was the health commission of all the regional councilors. It was something that hadn’t happened for a long time, because we have all become accustomed to video conferences, but I am happy – he concludes – that they have found fertile ground”.