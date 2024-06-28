Artificial intelligence (AI) is a “tool to avoid the risk of the decline of the National Health Service. The Digital Hub” is “a network with funds and partners to improve citizens’ health”. Thus the regional councilor for health of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Riccardo Riccardi, speaking today, in Codroipo (Ud), at the Laboratorio Sanità 20/30 Ai (artificial intelligence) event promoted in collaboration with the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, with the objective of becoming an annual event on the topic of artificial intelligence with national and European experts, public and private managers, institutions, healthcare professionals and technological partners.