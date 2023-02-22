the novel between Blue Cross and the new coach has reached his end. And it is that it has been confirmed that the one indicated for the position left vacant by Raúl Gutiérrez will be Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti.
In 90min We were able to confirm that the sky-blue bench will go to the Brazilian strategist, who will arrive with a two-year contract and will be made official by the cement team in the next few hours.
Together with ‘Tuca’ Ferretti they will arrive Guillermo Vazquez and Joaquin Moreno as auxiliaries. It should be noted that Moreno will have the opportunity to assume the position in the future without having to be an interim coach.
Despite his experience and long career as a helmsman in Mexican soccer, this will be the first time that Ricardo Ferretti direct the Machine, contrary to that of Vázquez, who was as technical director of the club where they played the 2013 final where they lost to América.
When will ‘Tuca’ debut?
For now, it is expected that it will be next Saturday in the match against Bravos de Juárez, former team of ‘Tuca’, where he will debut with those from La Noria. Likewise, it is expected that for the pending matchday 7 game against Atlas, Joaquín Moreno will continue in command and Joel Huiqui as assistant.
