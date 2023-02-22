#LAST MINUTE | ‘Tuca’ Ferretti will be the new coach of Cruz Azul; arrives with ‘Memo’ Vázquez

The strategist could make his debut with La Máquina next Saturday at the Azteca Stadium, when they host FC Juárezhttps://t.co/y4Qen3Fp5G pic.twitter.com/hvFIXJF8tS

— Halftime (@halftime) February 22, 2023