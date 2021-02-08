The Mexican dubbing is in mourning once more, since Ricardo Silva, who performed some of the most iconic songs of the anime, died this Sunday because of covid-19.

This is how it became known through social networks, being René Garcia, voice of Vegeta in Dragon ball, one of the first to confirm the news.

This could be read in an emotional message where he says goodbye to the interpreter, referring to the famous Chala head Chala, subject what Ricardo Silva played for the saga Dragon Ball Z.

Actor René García was among the first to share the sad news.

A few days ago it was reported that the actor had been hospitalized urgently due to complications from covid-19.

Some sources indicated that he was intubated; However, the official statement issued through its Twitter assured that he was stable.

After a few days of uncertainty, this Sunday it was reported that he unfortunately lost the battle, leaving a great legacy that will never be forgotten.

Ricardo Silva: The best interpreter of anime openings

The most remembered theme of this interpreter and dubbing actor is undoubtedly the famous Chala head Chala from Dragon ball, but his voice also accompanied several iconic series.

Some of them were Superchamps, Digimon, Inuyasha, And till Pokemon.

The race of Ricardo Silva also included appearances as a voice actor in Matrix, playing Mouse, Zoboomafu, where he sang the songs of the protagonist and many others.

Undoubtedly, this loss will hurt the Mexican dubbing a lot, but his songs will remain as witnesses of his career and in the hearts of millions of anime fans who grew up with his songs.

As far as you are, rest in peace, Ricardo Silva. Thank you so much for everything.

