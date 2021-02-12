In these moments, it does not hurt to remember the reasons why Ricardo Silva He is no longer with us, however, what we must remember is his legacy, which still lives and works without problems through his account. Youtube.

Just before saying goodbye so abruptly to all his fans, the singer of anime songs like Eyeshield 21 or Digimon 02, had prepared one last topic of a very popular series: Shingeki no Kyojin. We did not know which of all the songs it would be, but the time came and we were surprised.

The last song of Ricardo Silva on his YouTube account is Shingeki no Kyojin’s first entry song and you can already listen to it. It is worth noting that it has the same substance and power as with other songs.

We don’t know if Ricardo Silva will have another song out there hidden that he was going to release to his YouTube account, so the opening of Shingeki no Kyojin It becomes their last cover that will remain there for all the fans.

We also recommend: The 5 songs with which we remember Ricardo Silva

Fans react to Ricardo Silva’s latest cover

As we told you, the last cover he left is now available Ricardo Silva on your YouTube account. This is the first opening of Shingeki no Kyojin and he interprets it in a very particular way. Is it good? Is it bad? That is a subjective issue.

As always, fans are the ones who have the last word and this is what they are saying through social networks about Ricardo Silva’s latest topic.

Even radio stations in other corners of the continent are remembering the singer of the opening of Dragon Ball Z and they return in a special moment to listen to the song of Attack on Titan.

Source: Twitter

There was also no shortage of those who were counting the hours for the premiere of Ricardo Silva’s song for Attack on Titan. Yes, it was certainly a long wait, but that beautiful moment arrived to hear one last time with something new to this great.

Source: Twitter

Did you like this last cover? Do you think it fully met its objective? Do not stop sharing your opinion with us through our social networks.

Stay in EarthGamer!



