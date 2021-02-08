Through social networks, it was reported that the Mexican singer and voice actor, Ricardo Silva, died at the age of 67. The causes of his death have not been disclosed.

Through Silva’s official Facebook account, his family issued a statement confirming the news of his death.

The first to share the information with their fans were the interpreters René García and Mario Castañeda, both members of the official cast for Latin America of Dragon Ball.

After Silva’s departure, actors and members of the Mexican artist community have not hesitated to express their condolences and messages of remembrance to the singer who gave voice to one of the most famous Dragon Ball openings.

Ricardo Silva will be remembered by fans of anime and popular culture for giving his voice to iconic themes. Anime like Dragon Ball, Digimon 02, Superchamps, Inuyasha, among others, are part of his repertoire.

Cha-La-Head-Cha-La with the voice of Ricardo Silva

The world I have to change from Inuyasha

The Mexican was also part of animated shows such as: South Park, Bob the Builder, Pato Darkwing, Patoaventuras and more.

Had been hospitalized

On February 4, on the official Twitter account of Ricardo Silva, It was reported that the artist was in a delicate state of health, and that for that reason, he was hospitalized.

“In the last few hours, word has spread that Ricardo is hospitalized. We confirm that it is, but stable. It was not our intention that they will find out this way, as the family is dealing with everything that entails; for this reason, we ask everyone, in the most attentive way, to respect this moment, ”the statement read.

At the moment, the family has not given more information about the death of the artist.