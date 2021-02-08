Last Sunday, February 7, it was announced that the Mexican singer and voice actor Ricardo Silva died at the age of 67. The causes of his death were not disclosed.

With friends, colleagues and fans regretting his departure, the messages of remembrance and condolences were immediate through social networks. Interpreters like Mario Castañeda, René García, Lalo Garza, Gerardo Reyero and more they published photos and videos with the artist.

His work as a musician and actor is highly recognized in animation and popular culture, since many of his performances marked the childhood of thousands of people.

Most famous anime and cartoon songs by Ricardo Silva

Listed as one of its emblematic themes, Chala head-chala, the opening of Dragon Ball Z, will go down in television history as one of the most popular opening themes in anime in the 90s.

Silva also voiced songs from anime like: Digimon 02, Superchamps, Gulliver boy, Kenichi, Inuyasha, Pokémon, and more.

Super champions

Inuyasha

Japanese animation was not his only means of reaching viewers. Children’s shows like Bob the Builder, My little pony friendship is magic, Chip and Dale to the rescue, Ducktales, among others, allowed Ricardo Silva to establish himself as one of the most important interpreters on Latin American television.

Bob the Builder

Duck adventures

Ricardo Silva as a voice actor

Silva’s career developed not only in music, but also in acting, specifically dubbing. The actor was part of films and series such as: Miss Congeniality, Relentless Search, The Muppets and the Wizard of Oz, Bob the Builder (Scoop), Phineas and Ferb (Sherman “Swampy”), Rocko’s Modern Life (Captain Bazofia ) and more.